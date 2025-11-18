Marcelo Bastos Buys 870 Shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) insider Marcelo Bastos acquired 870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,838 per share, with a total value of £24,690.60.

Anglo American Stock Down 4.3%

Anglo American stock traded down GBX 122.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,696. 3,497,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,231,652. The company has a market capitalization of £28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,769.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,386.94. Anglo American plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,900.01 and a 52 week high of GBX 3,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,760 target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,100 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,200 to GBX 2,300 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,000 to GBX 1,900 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,532.

About Anglo American

Anglo American is a leading global mining company focused on the responsible production of copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients – future-enabling products that are essential for decarbonising the global economy, improving living standards, and food security. Our portfolio of world-class operations and outstanding resource endowments offers value-accretive growth potential across all three businesses, positioning us to deliver into structurally attractive major demand growth trends.

Our integrated approach to sustainability and innovation drives our decision-making across the value chain, from how we discover new resources to how we mine, process, move and market our products to our customers – safely, efficiently and responsibly.

