Carolyn Monroe Sells 6,680 Shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Stock

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,680 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $297,527.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,000.50. This trade represents a 18.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of ORI stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.49. The stock had a trading volume of 843,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average is $39.09. Old Republic International Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $44.76.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Old Republic International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Old Republic International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 89,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Old Republic International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Republic International

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.