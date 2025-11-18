Carolyn Monroe Sells 6,680 Shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Stock

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,680 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $297,527.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,000.50. This trade represents a 18.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Old Republic International Stock Performance
Shares of ORI stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.49. The stock had a trading volume of 843,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average is $39.09. Old Republic International Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $44.76.
Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Old Republic International
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Old Republic International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Republic International
Old Republic International Company Profile
Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Old Republic International
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Stellantis Makes a High-Stakes Bet on Jeep
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Nuclear Energy Earnings: Which Names Won and Lost in Q3
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Alphabet: Buffett’s Bet on Its Next Phase of Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.