Canadian Solar (CSIQ) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ) recently:

11/17/2025 – Canadian Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $11.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/14/2025 – Canadian Solar had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Canadian Solar had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/3/2025 – Canadian Solar had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $19.64 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.70.

10/21/2025 – Canadian Solar had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Canadian Solar had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Canadian Solar had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Canadian Solar had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Canadian Solar had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/26/2025 – Canadian Solar was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/19/2025 – Canadian Solar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/19/2025 – Canadian Solar had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.