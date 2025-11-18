Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Stock Price Up 8% – Here’s What Happened

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) rose 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.1660. Approximately 30,373 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 117,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sify Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 84,958 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the third quarter valued at $273,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies during the third quarter valued at $13,627,000. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

