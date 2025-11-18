StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Trading Down 12.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 123,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 89,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

StrikePoint Gold Trading Down 11.3%

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$5.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.41.

About StrikePoint Gold

(Get Free Report)

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StrikePoint Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StrikePoint Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.