CocaCola Company (The) $KO Stake Increased by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,441,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,996,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241,163 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,185,000 after buying an additional 16,383,870 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 6.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,561 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 21,236,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at about $1,508,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

CocaCola Stock Down 0.6%

CocaCola stock opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $304.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.46. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

Get Our Latest Report on CocaCola

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $9,889,981.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,143.60. This represents a 70.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,109.25. The trade was a 26.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,627 shares of company stock worth $13,702,256. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.