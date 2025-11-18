Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Trading Up 9.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) shot up 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.09. 2,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 14,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Eutelsat Communications Trading Up 9.9%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

