Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November 18th (AES, DECK, GCT, GOOGL, ITW, KRC, NAUT, OGS, PNTG, REG)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, November 18th:

AES (NYSE:AES) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $117.00 price target on the stock.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT)

was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $320.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $260.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Corporation currently has $255.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $220.00.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $44.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $86.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $29.00.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $82.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $83.00.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was upgraded by analysts at Arete from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock.

