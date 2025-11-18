Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Stock Price Down 7.6% – Here’s What Happened

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $62.50 and last traded at $61.99. Approximately 61,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 782,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Newegg Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newegg Commerce has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEGG

Newegg Commerce Trading Down 5.6%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the third quarter worth $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Newegg Commerce by 10,675.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the third quarter worth about $207,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.