China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.5450, but opened at $20.79. China CITIC Bank shares last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 189 shares changing hands.

China CITIC Bank Stock Up 6.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06.

China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China CITIC Bank had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter.

About China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in segments, such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Market business. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

