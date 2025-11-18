Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLV)

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 55,635 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 168% compared to the average volume of 20,759 put options.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.03. 16,529,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,640,719. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.63. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $127.35 and a 52-week high of $154.51.

Get Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department increased its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 625.0% during the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 87.7% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

About Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.