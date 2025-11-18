Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.88 and last traded at $45.07, with a volume of 258471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.51.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.53. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.51% and a return on equity of 438.89%. The company had revenue of $69.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.88 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 565,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,161,000 after buying an additional 188,679 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 217,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

