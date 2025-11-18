Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Advanced Info Service Public Co. (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.75, but opened at $10.2175. Advanced Info Service Public shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 4,122 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.26.

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Advanced Info Service Public had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 42.28%.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.

