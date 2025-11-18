Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Trading Down 6.7% – Time to Sell?

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.21 and last traded at $18.4950. Approximately 407,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 567,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOD

Kodiak Sciences Stock Down 6.5%

The stock has a market cap of $983.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 256.4% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 21.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 729.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.