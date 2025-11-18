Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Westaim Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 16,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the previous session’s volume of 5,979 shares.The stock last traded at $16.36 and had previously closed at $16.50.

Westaim Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $553.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.20.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 million. Westaim had a negative net margin of 118.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

