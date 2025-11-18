Westpac Banking Corp Buys Shares of 201 Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 201 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,937,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 893 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,170.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $950.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,025.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,333.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,063.88.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total transaction of $595,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,222.10. The trade was a 20.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Richard Wilcox sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.13, for a total transaction of $2,232,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,260. This represents a 54.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 10,320 shares of company stock worth $9,605,487 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $912.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1-year low of $871.71 and a 1-year high of $1,078.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $933.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $965.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 2.94%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.56%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

