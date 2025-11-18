DMG Blockchain Solutions (CVE:DMGI) Shares Up 7.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CVE:DMGI – Get Free Report) shot up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 398,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 462,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of C$59.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 4.43.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.

