Bank of America Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Stock Price

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 387.80% from the stock’s current price.

ABOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ABOS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 100,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,785. The company has a market capitalization of $99.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.23. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 146,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 51,889 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 544.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 107,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 214,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 44,902 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate sabirnetug (ACU193), a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin gamma 2 that completed Phase I clinical trial to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.