Bank of America Lowers Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) Price Target to $46.00

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KLAR. Zacks Research raised Klarna Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Klarna Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NYSE KLAR traded down $2.38 on Tuesday, hitting $32.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,692,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,345. Klarna Group has a 12-month low of $31.39 and a 12-month high of $57.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.22.

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. Klarna Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Klarna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $550,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Klarna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Klarna Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Klarna Group during the third quarter worth $23,064,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Klarna Group in the third quarter valued at $42,096,000.

Our mission is to reimagine how consumers spend and save in their daily lives. We help people save time, money and put them in control of their finances. Our vision is a world where Klarna empowers everyone, everywhere, through seamless commerce experiences-as a personalized, trusted assistant making financial empowerment effortless.

