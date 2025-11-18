Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Price

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $112.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OKTA. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.33.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.98. The stock had a trading volume of 627,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,646. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.84. Okta has a 1-year low of $71.84 and a 1-year high of $127.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $728,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. Okta had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.08%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Okta will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $564,087.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 7,067 shares in the company, valued at $654,474.87. This represents a 46.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 8,522 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $789,307.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,174 shares in the company, valued at $849,695.88. The trade was a 48.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,126. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta in the second quarter worth $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 1,159.3% during the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

