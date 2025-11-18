Teekay (NYSE:TK) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Teekay Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.3550, with a volume of 302211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Teekay in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. The company has a market cap of $970.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Teekay during the third quarter worth $97,000. Virtus Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay by 628.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 65,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 56,412 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Teekay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,712,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Teekay by 88.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 666,990 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Teekay by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,626 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 55,535 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

