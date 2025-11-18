Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Stock Price Up 3.4% – Here’s Why

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.59 and last traded at $25.49. 2,908,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 5,405,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.66.

Institutional Trading of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 2.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 25,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

