Prime Medicine (NASDAQ:PRME) Trading Down 5.8% – Here’s Why

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRME – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.60. 1,507,357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,872,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prime Medicine from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Prime Medicine Stock Down 6.3%

The stock has a market cap of $646.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98.

Prime Medicine (NASDAQ:PRME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Prime Medicine had a negative return on equity of 163.51% and a negative net margin of 3,301.64%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

We are a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies, Prime Editors, to address the widest spectrum of diseases by deploying our Prime Editing technology, which we believe is a versatile, precise, efficient and broad gene editing technology.

