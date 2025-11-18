Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$178.29 and last traded at C$178.30, with a volume of 10768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$183.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Mainstreet Equity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. ATB Capital raised shares of Mainstreet Equity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$235.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$188.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$190.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.80, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Mainstreet Equity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

Mainstreet Equity Corp is a residential real estate company. It is focused on the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market rental apartment buildings. The business specializes in multi-family residential housing operating in a single segment. Geographically it operates in Canadian provinces including British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

