IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Shares Down 6% – Should You Sell?

Ihi Corp (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) was down 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.76 and last traded at $17.76. Approximately 2,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 23,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IHI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

IHI Corporation designs and builds engineering solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Resources, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure; Industrial Systems and General-Purpose Machinery; and Aero Engine, Space and Defense. The company engages in the manufacturing, sale, and provision of services related to power systems plants for land use and power systems for chips; carbon solutions comprising boilers and storage facilities; components for nuclear power plants; bridges and water gates, transport systems, shield systems, and concrete construction materials; vehicular turbochargers, parking, heat treatment and surface engineering; transport machineries; logistics and industrial systems; and rotating machineries comprising compressors, separation systems, and turbochargers for ships.

