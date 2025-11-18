Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.79, but opened at $17.15. Aisin Seiki shares last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands.

Aisin Seiki Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Aisin Seiki Company Profile

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

