Jyong Biotech (NASDAQ:MENS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Jyong Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MENS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.72, but opened at $29.18. Jyong Biotech shares last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 31,517 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jyong Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Jyong Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Jyong Biotech Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jyong Biotech

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jyong Biotech stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Jyong Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MENS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Jyong Biotech Company Profile

OUR MISSION We endeavor to develop and supply first-class innovative drugs to meet our customers’ health needs. We seek to be a valuable business organization that is held in high esteem by the public. We are a science-driven biotechnology company based in Taiwan and are committed to developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated new drugs (plant-derived) mainly specializing in the treatment of urinary system diseases, with an initial focus on the markets of the U.S., the EU, and Asia.

Further Reading

