Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Trading 3.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.53. 206,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,056,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZVRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zevra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.85. The company has a market cap of $548.40 million, a P/E ratio of -46.48 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.40% and a net margin of 4.33%.The firm had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zevra Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Neil F. Mcfarlane sold 19,500 shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $210,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 222,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,213.12. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,615,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,571,000 after purchasing an additional 476,032 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 15.2% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,168,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,720,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,083,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,323,000 after acquiring an additional 130,676 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 34.0% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 60.8% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,958,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,253,000 after acquiring an additional 740,584 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

