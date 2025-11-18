Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.82.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $529.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $501.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -445.19, a PEG ratio of 126.32 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $298.00 and a 52 week high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 768,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,335,433.52. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 379,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,558,000. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Financially Speaking Inc grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Fire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.