Comparing Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) & Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) and Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lifevantage and Cooper Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Lifevantage alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifevantage 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cooper Companies 2 3 9 1 2.60

Lifevantage presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 265.59%. Cooper Companies has a consensus target price of $84.77, indicating a potential upside of 16.80%. Given Lifevantage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lifevantage is more favorable than Cooper Companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifevantage $228.88 million 0.36 $9.81 million $0.77 8.35 Cooper Companies $4.05 billion 3.57 $392.30 million $2.03 35.75

This table compares Lifevantage and Cooper Companies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cooper Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Lifevantage. Lifevantage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cooper Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Lifevantage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Cooper Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Lifevantage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Cooper Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lifevantage and Cooper Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifevantage 4.29% 33.75% 15.26% Cooper Companies 10.08% 9.82% 6.54%

Volatility & Risk

Lifevantage has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cooper Companies has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cooper Companies beats Lifevantage on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifevantage

(Get Free Report)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix. The company also provides anti-aging skin care products, including liquid collagen, facial cleansers, perfecting lotions, eye serums, anti-aging creams, hand creams, beauty serum, as well as hair care products, such as invigorating shampoos, nourishing conditioners, and scalp serums under the LifeVantage TrueScience brand name. In addition, it offers bath and body, and targeted relief products, such as body lotion, body wash, body butter, deodorant, soothing balm, and body rub under the TrueScience brand name. It sells its products through its website and network of independent distributors in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Taiwan, Austria, Spain, Ireland, Belgium, New Zealand, Singapore, and the Philippines. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The CooperSurgical segment focuses on family and women's health care, which provides fertility products and services, medical devices, and contraception, as well as cryostorage, such as cord blood and cord tissue storage to health care professionals and patients worldwide. It offers surgical and office products, including endosee endometrial imaging products, fetal pillow cephalic elevation devices for use in cesarean sections, illuminated speculum products, lone star retractor systems, loop electrosurgical excision procedure products, mara water ablation systems, paragard contraceptive IUDs, point-of-care, and uterine positioning products, as well as cryostorage, such as cord blood and cord tissue storage; fertility products and services, such as fertility consumables and equipment, donor gamete services, and genomic services, including genetic testing. The company sells its products to distributors, group purchasing organizations, eye care and health care professionals, including independent practices, corporate retailers, hospitals and clinics, and authorized resellers. The Cooper Companies, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lifevantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifevantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.