Yaskawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Shares Down 7.1% – What’s Next?

Yaskawa Electric Corp. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.3201 and last traded at $48.27. Approximately 550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 21,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on YASKY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yaskawa Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group raised Yaskawa Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Nomura Securities upgraded Yaskawa Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Yaskawa Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Yaskawa Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Yaskawa Electric

Yaskawa Electric Stock Down 4.6%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Yaskawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 3rd. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Yaskawa Electric had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $914.02 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yaskawa Electric Corp. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yaskawa Electric

(Get Free Report)

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yaskawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yaskawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.