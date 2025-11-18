Senvest Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 170,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,563,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $285.60 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $294.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.03.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $279.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total value of $9,213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,337,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,526,494.12. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $32,681.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,567.20. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,396 shares of company stock worth $54,151,037. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.