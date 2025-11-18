Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.2% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $326.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $339.06. The company has a market capitalization of $544.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.14.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

