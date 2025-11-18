Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Shares Up 4.4% – Still a Buy?

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) was up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 892,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,698,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLI. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Standard Lithium from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Standard Lithium from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Standard Lithium in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.81 million, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Standard Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Lithium by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Standard Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Standard Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

