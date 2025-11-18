JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 633,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 386,821 shares.The stock last traded at $64.6640 and had previously closed at $65.03.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the second quarter valued at about $93,746,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,657,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,898,000 after acquiring an additional 765,200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,515,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,473,000 after acquiring an additional 547,444 shares during the period. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,073,000 after purchasing an additional 509,058 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

