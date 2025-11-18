Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Dai Nippon Printing Co. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16,000.00 and last traded at $16,000.00, with a volume of 14 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.5935.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Up 1.0%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Dai Nippon Printing alerts:

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.