Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Shares Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 209.99 and last traded at GBX 211.70. Approximately 1,728,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 7,616,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217.80.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 400 to GBX 437 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 437.
Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.
