Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.8920, but opened at $11.29. Stora Enso Oyj shares last traded at $11.2750, with a volume of 2,648 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.80 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stora Enso Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,123.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Stora Enso Oyj had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 0.14%.The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0883 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 79.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

