PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price Down 5.8% – What’s Next?

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) was down 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $121.66 and last traded at $121.5430. Approximately 5,461,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 8,811,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.04.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $146.00 target price on shares of PDD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. New Street Research downgraded shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Macquarie set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PDD and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.82.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.54. The company has a market capitalization of $169.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of PDD by 20.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,394,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,878,000 after buying an additional 2,573,065 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 168,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,953,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

