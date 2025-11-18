Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Denso Corp. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.72, but opened at $12.88. Denso shares last traded at $12.8350, with a volume of 56,749 shares.

DNZOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Denso from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Denso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Denso Stock Down 3.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Denso had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 5.62%.The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. On average, analysts predict that Denso Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

