TELUS (TSE:T) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$19.10 and last traded at C$19.23, with a volume of 5280890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.06.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. CIBC upped their price target on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$23.00 target price on shares of TELUS and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.23.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.07 billion during the quarter. TELUS had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 1.2267985 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telus is one of the Big Three wireless service providers in Canada, with its 9 million mobile phone subscribers nationwide constituting about 30% of the total market. It is the incumbent local exchange carrier in the western Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Alberta, where it provides internet, television, and landline phone services.

