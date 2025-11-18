TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.16 and last traded at $11.2150, with a volume of 20948 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TASK shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TaskUs to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TaskUs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

TaskUs Stock Down 1.5%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 2.12.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.71 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 7.11%. TaskUs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TaskUs by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in TaskUs in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TaskUs in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

