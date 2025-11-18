On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Downgraded by Shore Capital to Hold

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 230 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 330. Shore Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OTB. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of On the Beach Group from GBX 330 to GBX 300 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on On the Beach Group from GBX 313 to GBX 293 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, On the Beach Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 274.33.

OTB traded down GBX 11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 195. 969,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. On the Beach Group has a one year low of GBX 155 and a one year high of GBX 304.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 226.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 258.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £289.19 million, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42.

On the Beach is one of the UK’s largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year.

Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market.

