John Wood Group’s (WG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 30 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £152.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 22.40.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

