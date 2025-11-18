John Wood Group’s (WG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 30 price target on the stock.
John Wood Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £152.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 22.40.
About John Wood Group
