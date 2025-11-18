Sirius Real Estate’s (SRE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 125 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 134 to GBX 133 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 124.33.

Sirius Real Estate stock traded down GBX 1.50 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,301,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,541,310. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 98.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 97.93. Sirius Real Estate has a one year low of GBX 72.65 and a one year high of GBX 107. The firm has a market cap of £1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Andrew Coombs sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98, for a total value of £490,000. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

