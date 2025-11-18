B. Riley Increases Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Price Target to $14.00

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TNGX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNGX remained flat at $7.98 during trading on Tuesday. 749,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,307. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97. Tango Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $9.70.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.35 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.80% and a negative net margin of 151.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 642,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,813,975 shares in the company, valued at $103,697,825. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,372,501 shares of company stock valued at $18,639,320. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 29.4% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 776,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after buying an additional 176,699 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $208,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,924,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Further Reading

