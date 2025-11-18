CML Microsystems’ (CML) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

CML Microsystems (LON:CML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports.

CML Microsystems Stock Down 0.1%

CML traded down GBX 0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 282.99. The company had a trading volume of 90,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,176. The company has a market capitalization of £46.96 million, a PE ratio of -2,572.64 and a beta of 0.81. CML Microsystems has a one year low of GBX 195 and a one year high of GBX 350. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 285.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 278.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Get CML Microsystems alerts:

CML Microsystems (LON:CML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 11.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CML Microsystems had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 9.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CML Microsystems will post 9.3065693 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

CML Microsystems Company Profile

In other news, insider Nathan Zommer bought 559,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 262 per share, for a total transaction of £1,464,931.08. Insiders own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CML develops mixed-signal, RF and microwave semiconductors for global communications markets. The Group utilises a combination of outsourced manufacturing and in-house testing with trading operations in the UK, Asia and USA. CML targets sub-segments within Communication markets with strong growth profiles and high barriers to entry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CML Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CML Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.