CML Microsystems’ (CML) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

CML Microsystems (LON:CML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports.
CML Microsystems Stock Down 0.1%
CML traded down GBX 0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 282.99. The company had a trading volume of 90,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,176. The company has a market capitalization of £46.96 million, a PE ratio of -2,572.64 and a beta of 0.81. CML Microsystems has a one year low of GBX 195 and a one year high of GBX 350. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 285.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 278.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
CML Microsystems (LON:CML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 11.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CML Microsystems had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 9.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CML Microsystems will post 9.3065693 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
CML Microsystems Company Profile
CML develops mixed-signal, RF and microwave semiconductors for global communications markets. The Group utilises a combination of outsourced manufacturing and in-house testing with trading operations in the UK, Asia and USA. CML targets sub-segments within Communication markets with strong growth profiles and high barriers to entry.
