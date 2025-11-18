Piper Sandler Cuts Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target to $8.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 67.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho set a $21.00 price target on Comstock Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of CRK traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.37. 1,205,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,224. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.72 and a beta of 0.24.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $449.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.54 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 5.05%.The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 671.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

