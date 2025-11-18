Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GPE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 315 to GBX 332 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Portland Estates currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 399.75.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Great Portland Estates

Great Portland Estates Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of LON GPE traded down GBX 6.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 315. 1,437,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,847. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 325.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 330.63. Great Portland Estates has a one year low of GBX 260 and a one year high of GBX 369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, insider Nick Sanderson bought 88 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 336 per share, with a total value of £295.68. Insiders have acquired a total of 419 shares of company stock worth $134,630 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Great Portland Estates

(Get Free Report)

GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.