Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Price

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RRC. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Range Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Range Resources from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Range Resources from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.85.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Range Resources

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of RRC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.63. 757,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,334. Range Resources has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $43.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $37.23.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $655.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 15.99%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1,464.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 116.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 49.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.